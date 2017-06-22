Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

HAIM Walks The Streets Of Its Hometown For 'Want You Back' Video

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 22, 2017 at 10:51 AM EDT

HAIM, one of our patron saints of the very real and not-fake roséwave, feels a certain way about heartbreak expressed with steadfast solidarity. "Want You Back" is the kind of ballad that evolves its emotion every time you hear it. "I said we were opposite lovers," sings Danielle Haim, with a sympathetic response from her sisters, "Said it from the beginning," before resigning, "You kept trying to prove me wrong." It's a pair of lines that shift the hurt back and forth between two people who can't figure each other out.

The band's new video, directed by Jake Schreier, was filmed at dawn in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in what looks like a single shot. It's almost a call-back to the super-fun choreography found in the video for "If I Could Change Your Mind," but far more restrained, air drumming and clipped shimmying down the streets of the same town where the three sisters grew up, just before bursting at the the final chorus.

Something To Tell You comes out July 7 on Columbia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories