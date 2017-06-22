Bringing The World Home To You

A Slow And Steady Approach To Chemotherapy

Published June 22, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

When doctors treat cancer with chemotherapy, they usually attack the tumor as aggressively as the patient can bear. Then, after a break, they do it again. And again.

But that hard-hitting chemo tactic can have a downside: a few resistant cancer cells may survive, and the cancer can come back.

Now some cancer specialists are trying a gentler, steadier kind of treatment that aims not to cure cancer, but to keep it at bay. Carey Goldberg (@commonhealth) from Here & Now contributor WBUR reports.

