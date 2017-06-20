Bringing The World Home To You

Family In A 'Haunted House' Needs Another Nanny

Published June 20, 2017 at 6:42 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A child care ad in the U.K. is getting a lot of attention. It starts out pretty normal - details about the family, the duties required. Then this - we have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was haunted when we bought it. The advertisement goes on to say that five nannies have left their job in the last year, citing broken windows, strange noises and other haunted stuff. The couple says they're trying to be transparent about the situation and will pay what it takes to find the right person. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
