Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In a minute, we're going to ask our panelists, what very special present will we find out that Donald Trump got for his 71st birthday? But, first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and Home Instead Senior Care - with a range of in-home senior-care services to keep your senior loved ones at home, providing help with bathing, medication reminders and Alzheimer's and dementia care - at homeinstead.com/npr.

Farmers Insurance - committed to making the world a smarter place through shared knowledge and experience. Tales of home, car and other insurance coverage can be found at farmers.com. And LifeLock - reminding consumers that identity thieves can pose as other people, taking over bank accounts, filing fake tax returns or doing other criminal acts. More at lifelock.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago, in association with Urgent Haircut Productions - Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedecke writes our limericks. Our intern is Layne Gerbig. Our web guru - that's Beth Novey. B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO - that's Ann Nguyen. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Special thanks to the crew here at the lovely Fox Theatre.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. The executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth. Now, panel, what will we find out the Donald got for his birthday? Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Putin in a very slicky...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: ...Slicky, low-cut babushka...

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: Singing - I can't do a Russian accent. You don't want me to sing. You don't want me to sing.

SAGAL: I know. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: The right to remain silent.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: In an odd peace offering, James Comey gave him a copy of the book "Russian For Dummies."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happened, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Amy Dickinson and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to everybody at WDET in Detroit and everybody in Michigan radio. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the beautiful Fox - the pride of Detroit.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.