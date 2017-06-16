This Prank Gives Someone Too Much Power

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And honestly, I don't know whether to love or hate this guy. He goes by Just Basic Dave on Twitter. And he's been posting photos of really frustrated travelers in airports. They're carrying around a charger for their smartphone looking around for an outlet. They spot one on the wall at a gate, they run for it, they go to plug in and find it's just a sticker that looks like an outlet, a sticker Dave put there.

