Amid Outrage And Controversy, Megyn Kelly Defends Alex Jones Interview

The gun violence prevention nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise has dropped NBC’s Megyn Kelly as host of its annual gala, over Kelly’s plans to air an interview with conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones on her show on Sunday.

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

JP Morgan has also pulled its ads from NBC News over the interview. Jones has long dismissed the Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the controversy over Kelly’s interview with Jones.

