Amid Outrage And Controversy, Megyn Kelly Defends Alex Jones Interview

Published June 13, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this May 15, 2017, file photo, television journalist Megyn Kelly attends the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The families of some Sandy Hook shooting victims are angered by a planned NBC television interview by Kelly scheduled to air Sunday, June 18, 2017, with Alex Jones, who has claimed the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn., never happened. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The gun violence prevention nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise has dropped NBC’s Megyn Kelly as host of its annual gala, over Kelly’s plans to air an interview with conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones on her show on Sunday.

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

JP Morgan has also pulled its ads from NBC News over the interview. Jones has long dismissed the Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the controversy over Kelly’s interview with Jones.

