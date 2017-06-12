Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Uber Reportedly Considers Leave Of Absence For CEO

Published June 12, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
In this July 10, 2012 file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The New York Times and other media are reporting Sunday, June 11, 2017, that Uber's board is considering placing Kalanick, the CEO of the ride-hailing company, on leave. (Paul Sakluma/AP)
In this July 10, 2012 file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The New York Times and other media are reporting Sunday, June 11, 2017, that Uber's board is considering placing Kalanick, the CEO of the ride-hailing company, on leave. (Paul Sakluma/AP)

Uber’s board is reportedly weighing a leave of absence for CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick as part of a broader shake-up to try to improve company culture. The board voted unanimously over the weekend to adopt a range of recommendations from former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about the issues Uber is facing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.