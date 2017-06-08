Digging For Uprooted History In A Savannah Cemetery

When a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado hits, there’s often a lot of cleanup that comes afterward. In cemeteries and historic places, the damage can extend underground if uprooted trees tear up buried artifacts or even human remains.

Emily Jones (@ejreports) of Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting went along with a crew in Savannah that’s looking for unearthed history from last fall’s Hurricane Matthew.

