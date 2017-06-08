Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Digging For Uprooted History In A Savannah Cemetery

Published June 8, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
A tree removal crew moves grave markers that were disrupted when Hurricane Matthew uprooted a large sweet gum tree. Once the stump is gone, city officials say it will take a lot of research to restore the monuments. (Emily Jones/GPB)
A tree removal crew moves grave markers that were disrupted when Hurricane Matthew uprooted a large sweet gum tree. Once the stump is gone, city officials say it will take a lot of research to restore the monuments. (Emily Jones/GPB)

When a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado hits, there’s often a lot of cleanup that comes afterward. In cemeteries and historic places, the damage can extend underground if uprooted trees tear up buried artifacts or even human remains.

Emily Jones (@ejreports) of Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting went along with a crew in Savannah that’s looking for unearthed history from last fall’s Hurricane Matthew.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.