Traders Worry Tomorrow Could Be A 'Super Thursday'

Published June 7, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

There’s a lot of talk on Wall Street about the possibility of major moves in the market Thursday because of three events: former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in Congress, elections in the U.K. and a big meeting of the European Central Bank.

Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about what the markets are watching for.

