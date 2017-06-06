Bringing The World Home To You

Switzerland School Offers Klingon Lessons

Published June 6, 2017 at 7:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ALEXANDER COURAGE AND JERRY GOLDSMITH'S "THE NEXT GENERATION MAIN TITLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Maj po. I'm Rachel Martin. And that is Klingon for good morning. And if you're a Trekkie living in Switzerland, you might already know that because the country's largest adult ed institution is now offering courses in Klingon - of course, the language created in 1984 for "Star Trek." There are several other websites dedicated to the language.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, speaking Klingon).

MARTIN: (Speaking Klingon). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
