Switzerland School Offers Klingon Lessons

Maj po. I'm Rachel Martin. And that is Klingon for good morning. And if you're a Trekkie living in Switzerland, you might already know that because the country's largest adult ed institution is now offering courses in Klingon - of course, the language created in 1984 for "Star Trek." There are several other websites dedicated to the language.

(Speaking Klingon). It's MORNING EDITION.