Boston Convenience Store Owner Takes On 7-Eleven

Published June 6, 2017 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of free enterprise. Abu Musa once ran a 7-Eleven franchise in south Boston, but he battled with the parent company. He considered 7-Eleven food gross. Nobody bought the hot dogs, he says, and the chicken wings were worse. He was finally forced to give up his store. But now he's moved across the street and started a new store called 6-Twelve. He tells The Boston Globe he's competing with 7-Eleven; my goal is to get them to close. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
