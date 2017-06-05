Bringing The World Home To You

Whisper And Shout Along To Waxahatchee's Cathartic 'Never Been Wrong'

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 5, 2017 at 12:58 PM EDT

Waxahatchee's Out In The Storm is a rock record wrought in, wrapped up and cathartically released by a relationship that fell apart. In an album that leans on the heavily riffed indie-rock of the '90s, "Never Been Wrong" is the headbanger, with fists clenched tight and hearts wide. But it's just like Katie Crutchfield, in the throes of crushing pain, to drop the song out and take a moment — to underscore the moment.

"And everyone," she harmonizes a cappella, "will hear me complain / And everyone will pity my pain" — as we yell and whisper along.

Out In The Storm comes out July 14 on Merge.

