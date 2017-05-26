Bringing The World Home To You

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic Is Looking For A Cat Lady Or A Cat Man

Published May 26, 2017 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a job for a cat lady or cat man. Dublin is home to the Just Cats veterinary clinic, which claims to be an equal opportunity employer, except they discriminate against dogs. And they advertised for a cat cuddler. You too could be paid to pet and stroke cats for long periods. Qualifications include gentle hands that calm a nervous cat and an ability to understand different types of purring. You must speak cat. Be a cat whisperer. It's MORNING EDITION. (Imitating cat purring). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
