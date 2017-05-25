Not As Much Of A Tongue-Twister

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We still do not know how much wood a woodchuck could chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood. We do know that woodchucks pose a danger to gardens in Wisconsin. They could chuck flowerbeds, even undermine foundations with their digging. So the state is striking back with a proposal to establish a hunting and trapping season. So the question now is, how many woodchucks could a woodchuck hunter hunt if a woodchuck hunter could hunt woodchucks? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.