Attacks Increase As ISIS Loses Territory In Iraq And Syria

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday night’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. ISIS made the claim via one of its official news outlets, but it’s not yet clear how credible the claim is.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with security analyst Seth Jones (@SethGJones) of RAND Corp. about the increase in the number of attacks inspired or perpetrated by ISIS, even as the group is losing territory in Iraq and Syria.

