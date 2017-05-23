Bringing The World Home To You

Attacks Increase As ISIS Loses Territory In Iraq And Syria

Published May 23, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
Smoke billows as Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services (CTS) advance in West Mosul's Al-Najjar neighborhood on May 22, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the area from Islamic State group fighters. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke billows as Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services (CTS) advance in West Mosul's Al-Najjar neighborhood on May 22, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the area from Islamic State group fighters. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday night’s attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. ISIS made the claim via one of its official news outlets, but it’s not yet clear how credible the claim is.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with security analyst Seth Jones (@SethGJones) of RAND Corp. about the increase in the number of attacks inspired or perpetrated by ISIS, even as the group is losing territory in Iraq and Syria.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.