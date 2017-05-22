Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Itsuki Morita Sets Guinness Record

Published May 22, 2017 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: You could dance to this, right? It's from Japanese DJ Itsuki Morita. He did a set the other night at bar L in Osaka. The guy ruled the room with his bright red headphones, working that deck. Oh, and by the way, he is 6 years old. According to the Guinness website, he set the world record for youngest club DJ. He is quoted as saying he's truly found his calling. "I saw people DJing," he said, "and thought it looked fun." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

