Student Loan Forgiveness Program For Public Service May Come To End

Published May 19, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

The Washington Post reports this week that a federal program offering loan forgiveness for students working in the public or non-profit sectors may be on the chopping block in the soon-to-be-released Trump administration budget.

The program was created in 2007 to encourage more people to go into public service. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Danielle Douglas-Gabriel (@DaniDougPost) of The Washington Post about the program.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.