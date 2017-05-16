Bringing The World Home To You

Passengers On Stranded Amtrak Train Order Pizza

Published May 16, 2017 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Strange call came into Dom's Pizzeria in Delaware. The caller wanted a pizza delivered to an Amtrak train. The train was stranded for three hours. I guess those Amtrak cheeseburgers, which I actually like, weren't doing the trick. Delivery man Jim Leary wandered along the creek by the tracks before he finally found the passenger. Amtrak released a statement saying, please don't ever do this again, but Leary told The Washington Post he was doing his job. They were starving, he said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
