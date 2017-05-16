Bringing The World Home To You

New York Could Become First State To Allow Use Of 'Textalyzer' Technology

Published May 16, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

In the next month, New York state lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill that allows police to check a driver’s cellphone with a “textalyzer,” which can tell whether a driver swiped or tapped the phone in the run-up to a crash.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears from supporter Ben Lieberman, co-founder of the advocacy group Distracted Operators Risk Casualties, and critic Donna Lieberman (@JustAskDonna), executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

