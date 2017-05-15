Bringing The World Home To You

Vermont Researchers Speed Up Tree Aging Process To Create Old Growth

Published May 15, 2017 at 1:11 PM EDT
University of Vermont forest ecologist Bill Keeton uses a laser rangefinder to measure the height of a tree in UVM's Jericho Research Forest. (Kathleen Masterson/VPR)
University of Vermont forest ecologist Bill Keeton uses a laser rangefinder to measure the height of a tree in UVM's Jericho Research Forest. (Kathleen Masterson/VPR)

Scientists at the University of Vermont are engineering trees to look and act like old-growth forests. There is less than 1 percent of old-growth forest in the northeastern U.S. The forests are essential for providing habitat for animals and plants, mitigating flooding and absorbing carbon emissions.

Kathleen Masterson (@kathmasterson) of Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio visited the experimental forest and has our story.

This story comes to us from the New England News Collaborative.

