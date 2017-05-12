Bringing The World Home To You

And The Scar Goes To...

Published May 12, 2017 at 12:03 PM EDT

We removed the first letter from one of the words in a movie's title, and rewrote the plot to match the new title. For example, if the clue was, "In this Coen Brothers film, Josh Brolin works as a Hollywood doctor trying to rid movie star George Clooney of a terrible stomach ache," the answer would be, "Ail, Caesar." That's "Hail, Caesar," with the first letter of one of the words removed.

Heard on Andy Karl: 'Groundhog Day' Seven Days A Week

