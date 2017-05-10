Trump's Firing Of FBI Director Comey Faces Criticism From Intelligence Community
The Trump administration is defending the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.
But the unusual dismissal is facing criticism from some within the intelligence community. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance), a former career intelligence officer.
