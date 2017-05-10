Bringing The World Home To You

Trump's Firing Of FBI Director Comey Faces Criticism From Intelligence Community

Published May 10, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Trump administration is defending the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But the unusual dismissal is facing criticism from some within the intelligence community. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance), a former career intelligence officer.

