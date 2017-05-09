Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Senate Vows To Draft Its Own Version Of Health Care Law

Published May 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT

When the House celebrated the passage of its new health care law, the Senate vowed it would ignore it and draft its own. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has started that process by forming a health care working group, which includes some of the most conservative senators, but no Republican women.

NPR’s Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) talks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the Senate’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on its own terms.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.