Student Probably Wishes He Had Studied For The Test

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe the University of Kentucky is teaching its engineering students too well because one of them, the other night, apparently found a way to climb through the ducts in the ceiling, locate his professor's office and drop into the room to steal an exam. The young man and a friend were caught because at 1:30 a.m., the professor was still there working. The students have been charged with burglary. One of them told police he got away with this last time. Well, raise the roof for you, dude. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.