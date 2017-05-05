Bringing The World Home To You

Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke, Expects Full Recovery

By Otis Hart
Published May 5, 2017 at 8:26 PM EDT
Loretta Lynn, seen here performing at SXSW 2016<em></em>, suffered a stroke Thursday night.<em></em>

Country music icon Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke Thursday night and is recovering in a Nashville hospital.

A post on Lynn's Facebook page said that she fell ill at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., but that she expects to make a full recovery.

Lynn, who still performs live in concert at the age of 85, announced that she has postponed all tour dates. The tour was intended to support her forthcoming album, Wouldn't It Be Great, which is scheduled to be released August 18.

Otis Hart
