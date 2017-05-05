Bringing The World Home To You

All Nippon Airways To Review Gluten-Free Options

Published May 5, 2017 at 7:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Most of the time, eating airplane food is less than satisfying. That was never more true than for one passenger flying All Nippon Airways from Tokyo to Sydney. Martin Pavelka had ordered gluten-free meals. But when breakfast came around, the other passengers got sausage, eggs and bread. Pavelka got a single banana along with a packet with a knife, a fork and some salt, obviously. He complained. And All Nippon says it's reviewing its gluten-free options. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
