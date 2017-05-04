Bringing The World Home To You

'Veep': So Funny You'll Pass Out

Published May 4, 2017 at 5:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And if you've never seen the show "Veep" starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the president, you know it can make you laugh out loud. One episode, though, was so funny it made an Australian member of Parliament choke on his dinner, knock his head and fall unconscious. Graham Perrett said he must of been out for only a few seconds because when he came to, he was still laughing. Julia Louis-Dreyfus found out and then tweeted, take good care of yourself, and for God's sakes, be careful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
