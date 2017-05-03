Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Honoring A Baseball Fan And Plumber In An Unconventional Way

Published May 3, 2017 at 5:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with the story of baseball bathrooms and friendship. According to The New York Times, a man named Tom McDonald is on a quest to honor the memory of his late friend, a plumber named Roy Riegel. The two men were huge Mets fans, so after Riegel died, McDonald decided to spread his friend's ashes around ballparks across the country, specifically in the toilets. McDonald has one major rule. He says the game has to be in progress whenever he performs this tribute. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories