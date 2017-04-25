Bringing The World Home To You

The Moral And Political Expectations Of Silicon Valley's Elite

Published April 25, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT
President Trump greets Wendell P. Weeks, right, chief executive officer of Corning, as he hosts breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. On the left is Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
In a series of full-page newspaper advertisements in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The San Francisco Chronicle, Silicon Valley investor Doug Derwin published an open letter calling on Elon Musk to sever ties with the Trump administration.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, sits on the White House Strategic and Policy Forum and has responded to critics before, saying that to leave the board over political differences “would be wrong.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode, about the ad campaign and the larger expectations of technology leaders.

