For The Baristas' Sake, Don't Get A Unicorn Frappuccino

Published April 21, 2017 at 5:08 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Starbucks barista had enough serving unicorn food. There's a unicorn food craze, making food pink or sparkly. And Starbucks offered a pink, sparkly unicorn frappuccino. In Colorado, employee Braden Burson posted a video saying he's never been so stressed. Filling so many orders, he had sticky hands, clothes and hair. His complaint went all over the internet. Starbucks says it'll have a talk with him, but they have to thank him for the publicity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
