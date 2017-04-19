Bringing The World Home To You

Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Dies By Apparent Suicide In Jail

Published April 19, 2017 at 12:52 PM EDT

Aaron Hernandez died by suicide Wednesday, less than a week after a jury cleared him of committing a double murder in 2012.

The former New England Patriots tight end was already serving a sentence of life without parole for another murder in 2013. Massachusetts state police have launched an investigation into Hernandez’s death, which authorities say occurred early Wednesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with The Boston Herald’s Ron Borges (@RonBorges) about Hernandez’s troubled life, and his apparent suicide.

