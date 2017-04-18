Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Cleveland Murder

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today spoke publicly about the murder in Cleveland for the first time. He brought it up while making remarks at F8, Facebook's annual developer conference. He was discussing the ways Facebook hopes to bring people closer together.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK ZUCKERBERG: We have a full roadmap of products to help build groups and community, help build a more informed society, help keep our communities safe. And we have a lot more to do here, and we're reminded of this this week by the tragedy in Cleveland. And our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr. And we have a lot of work, and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening.

SIEGEL: That's Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook. He was speaking today in San Jose, Calif. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.