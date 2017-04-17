Bringing The World Home To You

American Students Turning To 'Russian Math'

Published April 17, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT

American students lag behind many other industrialized countries in math and science. And now, some students are enrolling in after-school programs called “Russian math.”

It relies mainly on Russian teachers and methods to help American students from kindergarten to high school. It began in the Northeast, but is now spreading across the country — as far as San Diego, Seattle and San Jose. Carey Goldberg (@commonhealth) of Here & Now contributor WBUR reports.

