United Airlines Passenger Dragged From Flight Likely To File Lawsuit

The passenger who was dragged off that United flight on Sunday, David Dao, has been discharged from a hospital and is expected to file a lawsuit over what happened to him. One of his lawyers Thomas Demetrio said that Dao suffered a serious concussion, a broken nose and lost two teeth from what took place on the plane.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest news from Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) of the Harvard Business Review.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.