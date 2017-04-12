Bringing The World Home To You

When Cops And Robbers Both Come Up Short Of Expectations

Published April 12, 2017 at 5:57 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with another story to file under incompetent crime. After this guy in Pennsylvania robbed a credit union, he was caught on camera biking away from the scene. First mistake, I'd say - no actual getaway car. As he pedaled off, bills started flying out of his pockets, which meant no proper receptacle for the cash. Then he stopped and went back for the money. But the police still haven't gotten this man. So he is smarter than his crime appears. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

