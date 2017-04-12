Bringing The World Home To You

Sean Spicer Apologizes For Assad-Hitler Comparison

Published April 12, 2017 at 1:40 PM EDT
White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologizes for comments he made suggesting that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria was worse than Hitler, during a TV interview at the White House April 11, 2017. Spicer also said incorrectly that Hitler had not used chemical weapons durng World War II. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologizes for comments he made suggesting that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria was worse than Hitler, during a TV interview at the White House April 11, 2017. Spicer also said incorrectly that Hitler had not used chemical weapons durng World War II. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer created a controversy by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons in World War II. Spicer later apologized on CNN.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about Spicer’s comments, as well as the questionable ethics that went into the Louisville Courier-Journal’s decision to publish decade-old drug charges related to the man who was dragged off the now-infamous United Airlines flight earlier this week.

