Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Hear Car Seat Headrest's Cover Of The Smiths' 'That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore'

By Robin Hilton
Published April 12, 2017 at 9:28 AM EDT

Car Seat Headrest is no stranger to brooding meditations wrapped in rock guitars. Last year's incredible album Teens Of Denial (No. 8 on our list of the Best 50 Albums Of 2016) was filled with sullen observations on fleeting youth, discontent and foolish indiscretions. So it feels appropriate for lead singer and songwriter Will Toledo to cover a Smiths song all about depression, the power of empathy, and time's indifference to everything. For his passionate and heartbreaking version of "That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore," Toledo swaps out all the electric guitars and drums for a single acoustic guitar.

"Time's tide will smother you," he sings. "And I will, too, when you laugh at people who feel so very lonely."

"That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore" originally appeared on the 1985 Smiths album Meat Is Murder.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
More Stories