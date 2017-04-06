Bringing The World Home To You

The Canadian Couple Who Won The Lottery 3 Times

Published April 6, 2017 at 5:08 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and it's true some people really do get all the luck. A Canadian couple has won the lottery for the third time. Barbara and Douglas Fink won roughly $100,000 in 1989 and again in 2010. This time, they hit the jackpot, winning 6.1 million bucks. The Finks say they'll use that money to support their kids and grandchildren. And while they may be done playing the lottery for themselves, something tells me they might be buying tickets for other people. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
