Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canada Is Full Of Cry(ing) Babies

Published April 5, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. British researchers tackled this important question. Do babies in certain countries cry more? The answer, yes, and they cry the most in Canada. Save your Canada jokes. This is really a thing. The CBC reported on the study and offered advice to Canadians about swaddling, playing soft music, making shushing sounds to calm down a baby. Meanwhile, the study's lead researcher said he didn't want to give Canadian parents a complex or anything - really? - too late. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories