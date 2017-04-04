Fresh Vs. Frozen: Wendy's And McDonald's Battle It Out

Major U.S. fast food companies like McDonald’s are facing increasing competitive pressure from smaller chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack.

One thing that sets some of the smaller guys apart: Using fresh, not frozen, beef in their burgers — a claim Wendy’s also makes. McDonald’s has announced that by mid-2018, some of its burgers will be made from fresh meat.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sam Oches (@SamQSR), editorial director of Food News Media, which publishes QSR Magazine.

