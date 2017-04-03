Bringing The World Home To You

Atlanta Highway Collapse Causes Headache For Commuters

Published April 3, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, smoke billows from a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta. Georgia officials say repairing damaged sections of I-85 north of downtown Atlanta will take months. Three people were arrested in connection with the fire Friday evening, March 31, and officials suspect one of them of setting it. (David Goldman, File/AP)
A section of I-85 collapsed in Atlanta on Thursday, shutting down lanes in both directions and creating headaches for Atlanta commuters who need to find a new route into and out of the city.

Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) of Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson what this morning’s commute was like and how long it will be until the highway is repaired.

