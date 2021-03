DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Joe Dombrowski, a Michigan elementary school teacher, gave the hardest spelling test ever. He posted a video of himself going over answers. One word with spee-koo (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOE DOMBROWSKI: S-P-E-E-K-U-Z-S-L-M-N - there's silent letters at the end of that one.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: What?

DOMBROWSKI: Yep.

GREENE: Terrifying until number 11.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

DOMBROWSKI: Number 11 is...

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: What?

DOMBROWSKI: ...April Fools - because this is an April Fools' joke.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #3: It's not even April.