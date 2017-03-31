Bringing The World Home To You

'A Dream Come True' As Baseball Player Joins The Majors

Published March 31, 2017 at 6:53 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Baseball's opening day is fast approaching, so we bring you this. Brock Stassi has spent the last six years toiling in the minor leagues. This week, he was told he gets a chance in the big leagues with a spot on the Phillies' opening day roster.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

BROCK STASSI: (Sobbing) A dream come true. Sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: It's all right. I understand.

MARTIN: His younger brother, a catcher for the Houston Astros, posted this on social media - (reading) my brother is a prime example to everyone. Chase your dream, prove the doubters wrong, and grind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
