Statue Of Soccer Star Gets Skewered On Social Media

Published March 30, 2017 at 6:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you follow soccer, you know Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world. And its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is basically a god among men on the field. He's talented, also good looking, which is why the internet went crazy when a new bust of Ronaldo was unveiled in his home country of Portugal. It depicts the star as less than godlike. Some likened it to a Picasso painting or Sloth from "The Goonies." How do you say schadenfreude in Portuguese? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
