Sanctuary Churches: Who Controls The Story?

Adrian Florido,
Adrian Florido
Published March 29, 2017 at 11:59 AM EDT
Code Switch's Adrian Florido spoke to key players to understand why hundreds of churches are ready to start a public fight with the current administration to prevent deportations of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Code Switch's Adrian Florido has been covering the new sanctuary movement for us. For this episode, he spoke to key players to understand why hundreds of churches are ready to start a public fight with the current administration to prevent deportations of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

He also looks at why the movement has to wrestle with important questions: Who controls the story and the message? How much say does an individual or family have in how a sanctuary church leverages their story?

Adrian also has a candid talk with Jeanette Vizguerra, who is living inside a Colorado church, as she fights a legal deportation battle. It could be years before she is able to step outside the church. As Adrian reports, the decisions, intentions and relationships complicate the work of sanctuary churches.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
