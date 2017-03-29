Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Iceland May Have A Certain Way Of Celebrating A Soccer Win

Published March 29, 2017 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's my job to present facts, not to speculate. I'm not in the business of drawing connections that may not be there. So the facts - a doctor in Iceland tweeted that this past weekend he did a record number of epidurals, which make childbirth less painful. In other words, a lot of women going into labor exactly nine months after Iceland's soccer team stunned England. Maybe Iceland's soccer fans have a certain way of celebrating, but I'm not jumping to conclusions here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories