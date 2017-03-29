Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Stolen Library Book Returned, With $200 And An Apology

Published March 29, 2017 at 5:07 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin asking - what is the statute of limitations on a stolen library book? Back in 1982, a man in Great Falls, Mont., took a novel by Richard Matheson called "Bid Time Return" from his local library. Apparently, the guilt got to be too much for him over the years, and he finally returned it in pristine condition along with a $200 donation and an apology. At least it hadn't been discarded in an attic somewhere. The man said he read the sci-fi love story at least 25 times. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories