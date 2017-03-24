Bringing The World Home To You

What To Do Without A Laptop On A Long Flight

Published March 24, 2017 at 6:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, now that big electronics are banned on flights from some Middle East countries to the U.S. and U.K., many passengers are wondering how to kill time, no laptops or iPods allowed. Royal Jordanian Airlines has you covered with a list of 12 things to do on a 12-hour flight. Number one - read a book. Number four - meditate. Number six - appreciate the miracle of flight. Or true daredevils can try tip number 7 - engage in primitive dialogue from the pre-internet era. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
