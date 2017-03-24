Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Kevin Breel: What Can Depression Teach Us About Comedy?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 24, 2017 at 9:10 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Painfully Funny.

About Kevin Breel's TED Talk

The image of the "sad clown" can seem like a cliche. But for Kevin Breel, it's very real. He describes how he struggled with depression while performing as a standup comedian.

About Kevin Breel

Kevin Breel is a writer and comedian. He is also a mental health activist and has written about his experience with depression as a teen in his book, Boy Meets Depression.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff