Wisconsin Law Churns Up Frustration For Butter Lovers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a challenge to butter regulation. A state law in Wisconsin, home of the cheeseheads, symbolizes the dairy-obsessed state. Any butter sold in Wisconsin must receive a passing grade from the federal government or state butter graders. An AP investigation find some Wisconsinites sneak across state lines to buy ungraded Irish butter. Now butter aficionados - that's a thing - have sued to end what they call a government-mandated taste test. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.